Biden Can Replace 1st Circ. Judge Thompson, Ill. Federal Jurist

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden has two more judicial vacancies to fill after the federal judiciary reported Friday that the trailblazing First Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson and an Illinois district judge have opted to take senior status. Judge Thompson plans to assume senior status Dec. 31, while U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois set his semi-retirement date for Oct. 7, according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, which said both jurists submitted notice Wednesday. However, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said Judge Thompson plans to take senior status whenever a successor is confirmed. The judge's...

