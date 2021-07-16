Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Novartis' Expert Denies Rival Atty's Plagiarism Claim In IP Trial

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A computational chemist hired by Novartis testified to a California federal jury Friday that a Daiichi Sankyo subsidiary's drug patents are invalid for being too broad, while defending his credibility against opposing counsel's claim that his opinions were written by attorneys and "copied wholesale" from another ​report.

Novartis' expert Andrew Jennings took the stand during the fifth day of an in-person jury trial that kicked off July 12 over Plexxikon Inc.'s claims that Novartis owes royalties for selling a skin cancer drug called Tafinlar that allegedly infringes two Plexxikon patents.

Plexxikon's patents cover molecular compounds that use the same mechanism of action...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!