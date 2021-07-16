Novartis' Expert Denies Rival Atty's Plagiarism Claim In IP Trial

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A computational chemist hired by Novartis testified to a California federal jury Friday that a Daiichi Sankyo subsidiary's drug patents are invalid for being too broad, while defending his credibility against opposing counsel's claim that his opinions were written by attorneys and "copied wholesale" from another ​report. Novartis' expert Andrew Jennings took the stand during the fifth day of an in-person jury trial that kicked off July 12 over Plexxikon Inc.'s claims that Novartis owes royalties for selling a skin cancer drug called Tafinlar that allegedly infringes two Plexxikon patents. Plexxikon's patents cover molecular compounds that use the same mechanism of action...

