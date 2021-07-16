Ford Defect Didn't Cause Deaths Of Mom, 2 Kids, Jury Finds

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal jury has cleared Ford Motor Co. from a suit alleging that a defect in the cruise control systems of a 2001 Expedition caused a house fire that killed a mother and her two children, finding that while there was a defect in the vehicle, it was not the cause of the fire. The jury verdict filed on Thursday ends a suit by Peter Romans that had been delayed for more than a year after Romans was arrested and charged with murder and arson in connection with the deaths of his wife and their two children. Romans filed the...

