Genesis Energy Seeks Revival Of $4.5M Pipeline Damage Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Genesis Energy LP told a Fifth Circuit panel Monday it shouldn't be punished for the "regrettable mistake" of failing to name its subsidiaries in $4.5 million litigation stemming from a natural gas pipeline explosion. The Houston-based midstream energy company, seeking to restore the claims by amending its initial suit to include the appropriate parties, told a three-judge panel during virtual oral arguments that U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller dismissed its claims against RLB Contracting Inc. in October on a technicality that Genesis should be allowed to fix. Genesis failed to name the pipeline's owner and operator — both wholly-owned subsidiaries —...

