Affleck-Led Film Project, Chubb End Insurance Dispute

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Chubb National Insurance Co. and the Hollywood production company behind a planned Ben Affleck heist movie agreed to end their insurance fight over extending a contract during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a filing in California federal court. The parties said they had reached an agreement to end their nearly yearlong dispute over whether an insurance policy should have been extended to match production delays due to COVID-19, according to a stipulation filed Thursday. Details weren't made public on Friday. The film, called "Hypnotic,'' is a large-budget action thriller starring Affleck and directed by Robert Rodriguez. It was sidelined by the...

