Invisalign Maker, Investors Hatch $16M Deal In IP-Linked Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Orthodontics company Align Technology Inc. has reached a $16 million settlement after three years of litigation with investors who alleged the maker of Invisalign teeth straighteners deceived them about new competitive pressures as patents on its core products began to expire. In addition to preliminary approval of the settlement, the lead plaintiffs are asking the court to certify their class and order the scheduling of a final approval hearing. The plaintiffs filed their request Friday in San Jose federal court and said the settlement came about after two rounds of mediation. Investors initially sued Align in 2018 over claims that the company had...

