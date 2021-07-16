BNY Mellon Reaches Settlement With Fired Former Exec

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A former executive of a Bank of New York Mellon Corp. investment unit who had alleged he was fired in retaliation for blowing the whistle on possibly unlawful business activities has settled his dispute with the bank, per a Friday order discontinuing the case. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said in a one-page order filed in the Southern District of New York that any bid to reopen the case, which she discontinued without prejudice, must be filed within 30 days. Counsel for the company and plaintiff John "Jack" Yang had indicated in a joint letter July 12 that they reached...

