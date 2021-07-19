11th Circ. Finds Sexual Harassment Actionable Under FHA

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday revived a woman's wrongful eviction suit against her former landlords after finding that sexual harassment claims are actionable under the Fair Housing Act. A three-judge panel reversed the lower court's dismissal of Jupiter, Florida, resident Rita Fox's suit against Rose Bush Apartments owner Lucille Gaines and manager Dana Gaines. The panel pointed to U.S. Supreme Court precedent holding that the words "because of" and "based on" indicate but-for causality. The FHA makes it illegal to discriminate in the process of selling or renting a dwelling "because of ... sex," according to the opinion. "So, by its...

