Lordstown Motors Says DOJ Probing SPAC Deal, Pre-Orders

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Lordstown Motors and the so-called SPAC deal that led to the company's public launch last year, according to a regulatory filing from the embattled electric vehicle startup. Ohio-based Lordstown said Thursday the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York had informed the company that it was investigating its merger with DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and probing its vehicle preorders. "We have cooperated, and will continue to cooperate, with these and any other regulatory or governmental investigations and inquiries," the filing states. The company also said it had received two subpoenas from the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS