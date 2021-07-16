Apotex Pays Texas $26M To End Medicaid Fraud Probe

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical manufacturer Apotex Corp. agreed in an out-of-court settlement to pay the state of Texas $26 million to resolve allegations that it reported inflated drug prices to Texas' Medicaid program for more than three decades, Texas' attorney general said Friday. Texas contends, and Apotex denies, that dating back to Jan. 1, 1991, it falsely reported inflated drug prices to the Texas Medicaid program thereby increasing the reimbursement it obtained from the state, in violation of the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act. Among the dozens of drugs that Texas claimed Apotex misreported the price of were the powerful opioid fentanyl, nicotine patches...

