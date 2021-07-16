9th Circ. Voids Order On Immigrant Insurance Rule

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit doubled back on a previous order that reactivated a policy requiring green card applicants to prove they had health insurance within 30 days of arriving in the U.S., vacating its earlier decision as moot Friday. President Joe Biden revoked the Trump-era proclamation behind the restrictive policy through a proclamation of his own in May, leading a group of would-be permanent residents excluded by the insurance requirement and their advocates to call for the case to be dismissed. On Friday, a Ninth Circuit panel obliged them in part, vacating a Dec. 31 opinion that lifted a lower court's block...

