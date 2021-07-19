Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Loses Bid To Escape Carbon Monoxide Coverage Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Burlington Insurance Co. can't refuse to defend a horse treadmill manufacturer in a suit over carbon monoxide poisoning, a Wyoming federal judge ruled Friday, finding that the gas isn't an environmental pollutant that would trigger a coverage exclusion in the policy.

U.S. District Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal said the pollution exclusion in Oregon-based Hydro Horse 1 Inc.'s insurance policy is limited to environmental pollutants like smoke, soot, chemicals or waste.

"Wyoming law dictates that the total pollution exclusion in insurance contracts is limited to the concept of environmental pollution and does not extend to carbon monoxide poisonings," Judge Freudenthal wrote....

