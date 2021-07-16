Hawley Asks Big Tech To Disclose Government Cooperation

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is asking Facebook and Twitter to disclose posts and content the Biden administration has flagged to them, echoing some of the same questions former President Donald Trump has raised in recent lawsuits against those companies. Hawley's letters, addressed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, were sent Thursday, the same day White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the administration coordinates with social media platforms to dispel COVID-19 misinformation. Hawley pointed to Psaki's comments saying senior staff is in "regular touch with the social media platforms" to address online misinformation and is...

