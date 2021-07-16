Condos, Zurich Subsidiary At Odds Over Hurricane Irma Losses

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A pair of condo associations sued a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance over an alleged $14 million difference in their estimates of the destruction the buildings suffered from Hurricane Irma in 2017, according to a suit removed to Florida federal court on Friday. The two condo associations for Calusa Bay, a gated community in Naples, Florida with 342 residences, said in their suit that they promptly reported their losses and received coverage, but disagreed with Empire Indemnity Insurance Co. on the amount of losses. After investigating, Empire determined there was $3.1 million in damage to Calusa Bay North and $5.1 million to Calusa...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS