Ore. Warns More Dam Water Must Be Released To Protect Fish

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Oregon and a group of environmental advocates have urged a federal court to force the U.S. government to release more water through a series of eight dams along the Columbia and Snake rivers, saying immediate action must be taken to protect endangered fish. Oregon and the coalition of advocates, which includes the Sierra Club, National Wildlife Federation, the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Associations and Fly Fishers International, asked the court Friday to issue yet another preliminary injunction ordering the government to take immediate action to further improve the rivers' conditions for endangered salmon and steelhead. Emergency measures are needed to ensure the...

