Insurer Aims To Duck Coverage For Stolen Reuters Computers

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. told a New Jersey federal court that it isn't obligated to pay an information technology staffing business for the cost of hundreds of laptops stolen by an employee from Thomson Reuters, saying the media company legally owned the computers. The insurer said Friday that provisions in its commercial policy with IT company Artech Information Systems guaranteed coverage only for direct losses sustained by Artech's clients. Because the laptops were stolen from Thomson Reuters, rather than Artech client and tech company IBM, Philadelphia said it didn't owe any coverage. Philadelphia Indemnity is seeking a judgment that it isn't...

