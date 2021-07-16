3 Questions Left After Maui Groundwater Case Ruling

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The first court decision implementing the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling that Clean Water Act permits may be required for some facilities that discharge pollution into groundwater shows just how many serious, unavoidable vulnerabilities local governments and businesses must address. A Hawaii federal judge ruled Thursday that Maui County is required to obtain National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permits for some wastewater injection wells, which allow pollution to migrate through groundwater to the Pacific Ocean. The decision shows that federal and local regulators and community and environmental groups have a powerful new tool to enforce the Clean Water Act, Barnes & Thornburg LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS