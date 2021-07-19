5th Circ. Upholds Texas Utility's $60M Liability Cap

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A divided Fifth Circuit panel upheld a lower court's determination that a Texas utility's liability for stopping power purchases from a wind farm well before the end of a long-term contract is limited to $60 million, deciding the wind developer's argument to the contrary "makes no sense." The three-judge panel's majority said Friday that the Lower Colorado River Authority's liability is limited to $60 million in a long-running case over the utility's decision to back out of its 18-year contract about a third of the way through. However, a dissenting judge said Papalote Creek II LLC invested hundreds of millions to...

