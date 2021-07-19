EEOC Wants Egg Farm's Atty DQ'd From Sexual Assault Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and a former Michigan egg farm employee urged a federal court to disqualify the farm's counsel from the worker's lawsuit alleging the company ignored her sexual assault complaints, claiming he is a key trial witness. In a brief in Michigan federal court Friday, the EEOC and anonymous worker Jane Doe argued attorney Todd Knecht shouldn't represent Konos Inc. in Doe's Title VII hostile work environment and retaliation suit against the company, given his representation of Doe's supervisor in her separate criminal case against him. During the criminal court proceedings, in which Doe alleged her former...

