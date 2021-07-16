3 Trends On The Securities Litigation Radar: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- As the country began to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic this year, securities litigators found themselves returning to court to litigate over a boom in SPAC deals and mulling intensified investor interest in environmental and socially conscious corporate governance policies. Despite early uncertainty about whether lockdowns and court closures could bring securities litigation, like a range of other industries, to a standstill, the speedy and widespread adoption of telework mixed with the resiliency of the U.S. court system kept proceedings largely on track, and indeed may have hastened a new normal. "I think all of that has been a very positive development...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS