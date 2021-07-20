Ojibwe Pipeline Protestors Sue Minn. Sheriff Over 'Blockade'

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Two Ojibwe women have sued a Minnesota sheriff for allegedly blocking access to private property where Native protesters of the Enbridge pipeline gathered, in what they call the "most militarized response to an easement dispute in history." In a complaint filed against the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Ojibwe activists Winona LaDuke and Tara Houska said that police descended on LaDuke's property, blocked her driveway, and arrested several residents and guests over three days. According to Sheriff Corwin Aukes,150 feet of the driveway technically belongs to the county. Under Houska's leadership, activists have used LaDuke's property in Hubbard County as...

