Ore. Utility Strikes $6.75M Deal To Settle Investor Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Portland General Electric Co. has reached a $6.75 million settlement with a proposed class of investors over claims that the Oregon-based company made false and misleading statements about its energy trading activities, which caused harm to shareholders when PGE sustained a $127 million loss and stock prices plummeted. The motion, filed Friday in Oregon federal court, states that the settlement came about after mediation in June and after both parties accepted the resolution on a double-blind basis. In a statement to Law360, PGE spokesperson Andrea Platt said the company was pleased the parties had reached an agreement. "[We] are confident that...

