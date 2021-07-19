Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dunkin' Donuts Supply Co. Faces Pot Discrimination Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- National DCP, a supply chain management company for Dunkin' Donuts franchisees, is facing a former employee's claims that he was unfairly fired after he failed a drug test while using marijuana to manage his Crohn's disease.

Mount Laurel, New Jersey resident Paul Myers, 53, launched the suit against National DCP in New Jersey state court on July 15, accusing the company of violating the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, New Jersey's law against discrimination and two other cannabis-related New Jersey laws: the Jake Honig Compassionate Use Medical Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act....

