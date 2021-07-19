3rd Circ. Says Ex-Cop's Asylum Testimony Not Credible

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit refused a former Honduran police officer's asylum request on Monday, saying that inconsistencies in his testimony cast doubt on claims that he faced persecution after allegedly quitting his job in protest of police corruption. A three-judge panel upheld a decision from the Board of Immigration Appeals finding that Manuel Abilio Reyes-Ortiz had provided conflicting dates for when he left the police force on his asylum application form and before an immigration judge. Reyes-Ortiz also omitted from his asylum application an incident in which he said he witnessed a top police officer speaking with drug traffickers and only brought...

