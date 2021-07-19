Kirkland, Weil Steer Carlisle's $1.6B Building Systems Co. Buy

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Construction materials supplier Carlisle Cos. Inc. said Monday that it plans to buy private-equity-backed building envelope systems supplier Henry Co. in a nearly $1.58 billion all-cash deal steered by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. Carlisle, which is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, will buy El Segundo, California-headquartered Henry from private equity shop American Securities LLC, according to Monday's announcement. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, American Securities said in a separate release. Founded in 1981, Henry develops systems for waterproofing buildings, controlling air flow and improving energy efficiency, according to its website. Its...

