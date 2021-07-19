Hogan, Goodwin Build $7.5B Shopping Center REIT Merger

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 1:21 PM EDT) -- Kite Realty Group Trust and Retail Properties of America will unite to form a massive real estate investment trust with an enterprise value of roughly $7.5 billion, the companies said Monday, in a deal guided by legal advisers Hogan Lovells and Goodwin Procter. The transaction will see Illinois-based Retail Properties of America Inc., or RPAI, merge into a subsidiary of Indianapolis-headquartered Kite Realty Group, or KRG. The resulting company will trade publicly under the KRG name, according to a statement. Hogan Lovells US LLP is acting as legal adviser to KRG, with Goodwin Procter LLP serving as legal counsel to RPAI....

