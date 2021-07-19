Suit Says Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream Bars Mislead On Chocolate

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The maker of Haagen-Dazs vanilla milk chocolate almond ice cream bars has been hit with proposed class Illinois federal claims that the company misleadingly packages the product without informing consumers that it contains ingredients inconsistent with those used to make milk chocolate. Illinois consumer Lawrence Rice claimed Sunday that Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream Inc. unlawfully fails to inform consumers that it uses coconut oil as a substitute for some cacao beans used to make the chocolate in the vanilla milk chocolate almond ice cream bars it makes and sells under the Haagen-Dazs brand. "Reasonable consumers expect chocolate to mean chocolate, not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS