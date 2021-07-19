The SEC Spooked Ackman But Won't Stifle Novel SPAC Deals

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The termination of Bill Ackman's unconventional special purpose acquisition company agreement with music giant Universal Music Group serves as a cautionary tale for what can happen when trying untested structures that haven't been accepted by regulators, yet it likely won't stop deal makers from getting creative with SPACs. The billionaire pulled the planned transaction on Monday due to concerns raised by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over "several elements" of the proposed deal, although no further specifics were disclosed. Ackman's SPAC, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd., was set to buy a 10% stake in Vivendi SE's Universal Music Group. Instead,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS