Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Zurich Says Exclusions Bar Virus Coverage For Burrito Chain

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. said a contamination exclusion in its contract with the owner of the Freebirds World Burrito chain should bar coverage for the restaurants' COVID-19-related losses.

Zurich told a Florida federal judge that several exclusions prevent coverage for Tavistock Restaurants Group LLC, including its contamination exclusion for losses arising from the "presence" of any virus.

"No amount of artful pleading or characterization of the policy can avoid the application of these exclusions," the insurer wrote Friday in its motion to dismiss Tavistock's countersuit.

After Zurich sought a declaration last July that it doesn't owe coverage, Tavistock countersued in March,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!