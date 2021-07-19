Zurich Says Exclusions Bar Virus Coverage For Burrito Chain

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. said a contamination exclusion in its contract with the owner of the Freebirds World Burrito chain should bar coverage for the restaurants' COVID-19-related losses. Zurich told a Florida federal judge that several exclusions prevent coverage for Tavistock Restaurants Group LLC, including its contamination exclusion for losses arising from the "presence" of any virus. "No amount of artful pleading or characterization of the policy can avoid the application of these exclusions," the insurer wrote Friday in its motion to dismiss Tavistock's countersuit. After Zurich sought a declaration last July that it doesn't owe coverage, Tavistock countersued in March,...

