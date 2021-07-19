DOJ Says Wage-Fixing Charges Were Never Off The Table

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a Texas federal court that federal prosecutors never promised not to charge the former director of a physical therapist staffing company with criminal wage-fixing violations in exchange for his cooperation. The DOJ filed its response Friday to a dismissal bid from John Rodgers, who is trying to duck charges of violating antitrust law and of obstructing a Federal Trade Commission investigation into wage-fixing alongside the former owner of the company, Neeraj Jindal. Rodgers contended that prosecutors assured him they would not charge him as long as he cooperated with the criminal investigation, referring in the...

