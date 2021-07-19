Robinhood Says It Expects $30M Fine From NY Regulator

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Robinhood said Monday that it now anticipates paying $30 million as part of a tentative settlement with a New York regulator over anti-money laundering and cybersecurity issues at its cryptocurrency subsidiary, double the amount that the stock-trading platform previously earmarked for the matter. Robinhood Markets Inc. made the disclosure in an amended registration statement ahead of its more than $2 billion initial public offering, saying it expects a previously disclosed deal between the company's crypto-trading unit Robinhood Crypto LLC and New York's Department of Financial Services to include a penalty of $30 million. The deal, which would also include a monitorship...

