Astros Say Pitch Signs Too Conspicuous To Be Trade Secrets

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Hand signals between pitchers and catchers aren't trade secrets if they're put on display for an entire baseball stadium, the Houston Astros said as they asked a judge to dismiss "baseless" claims by a former hurler who says he was victimized by the team's cheating. Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Michael Bolsinger claims the Astros violated the Texas Uniform Trade Secrets Act by stealing his catcher's signs during a 2017 matchup, but the Astros say he had no reason to expect the signals would remain secret in front of thousands of fans. "The claims in this case represent a baseless attempt by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS