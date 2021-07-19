2nd Circ. Won't Revive Market-Rigging Suit Against Big Banks

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday affirmed a partial final judgment dismissing antitrust claims lodged by investors who alleged that Citigroup, Barclays, Credit Suisse and others rigged the market for bonds issued by foreign governments, finding that the investors "cast a net so wide" that their claims are implausible. In its summary order, the panel rejected claims brought by the Alaska Department of Revenue, the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. and the Iron Workers Pension Plan of Western Pennsylvania accusing the financial institutions of a continuous and ongoing conspiracy to collude with one another in the secondary market for U.S. dollar-dominated SSA bonds....

