Texas Jury Awards $30M In Japanese Cattle DNA Row

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A jury in Fort Bend County, Texas, has determined that Twinwood Cattle Company is entitled to about $30 million in damages from the American Akaushi Association for breaching an agreement to provide proof of pedigree for Twinwood's registered Akaushi cattle. The jury returned its verdict Friday, after a four-week trial, and agreed with Twinwood that the AAA; its sole shareholder, HeartBrand Holdings Inc.; and its chairman, Ronald Beeman, had fraudulently concealed the breach from Twinwood for years. Twinwood sued in 2018 after it accused AAA of refusing a 2016 request to hand over proof of the DNA-verified pedigrees — critical documentation...

