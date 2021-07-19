V&E Adds Ex-Targa Associate GC As Partner In Houston

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP has added as a partner in its Houston office an attorney who previously served as associate general counsel for midstream infrastructure company Targa Resources, the firm announced Monday. Benjamin Barron joins as a member of V&Es' private equity and mergers and acquisitions practices, where he will focus his work on advising private and public companies on dispositions, M&As and other types of strategic investments, according to V&E. At Targa, Barron concentrated on transactions such as joint ventures and M&As, along with general commercial arrangements, according to the firm. The attorney began his legal career as an associate...

