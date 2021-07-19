Ex-Jackson Hewitt Workers Blast Ongoing 'No-Poach Culture'

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Jackson Hewitt still has a "culture" where the company and its franchisees unlawfully promise not to compete for workers despite having agreed to remove written "no-poach" clauses from franchise contracts, former tax preparers told a New Jersey federal court in seeking to expand the time period of their proposed consolidated class action. Plaintiffs Jessica Robinson, Stacey Jennings and Priscilla McGowan on Thursday asked the court to let them extend the proposed class period to the present, saying discovery shows the tax preparation giant continued such anti-competitive conduct after vowing to remove the clauses as part of an agreement with the Washington...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS