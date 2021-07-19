Ex-DOJ Fraud Section Chief Joins Quinn Emanuel

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The former U.S. Department of Justice prosecutor whose legacy included a push to hold big banks accountable for market manipulation such as spoofing, leading to billions' worth of high-dollar settlements, has joined Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP as a partner. Robert A. Zink was most recently the chief of the Fraud Section in the DOJ's Criminal Division and acting deputy assistant attorney general overseeing white collar cases. His imminent departure from the DOJ was revealed last month. The firm announced his hire Monday and said he will be based in its Washington, D.C., office. "Quinn Emanuel's reputation in litigation — particularly in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS