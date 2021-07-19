EU Fights Russia's 'Discriminatory' Import Policy At WTO

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The European Union launched a trade dispute with Russia at the World Trade Organization on Monday, saying that Russia's import substitution policy discriminates against foreign companies. In a seven-page complaint, the EU argued that Russia had gradually expanded its import substitution policy since 2015, icing out foreign goods and services from state-sponsored contracts. According to the filing, Russia is violating WTO law through its "discriminatory" assessments of procurement bids, allegedly favoring Russian companies by deducting up to 30% from the purchase price offers of domestic goods and services. "Imported goods and services provided by foreign entities are assessed on the basis...

