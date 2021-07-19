Novartis IP Expert Slams Rival's Royalties Estimate At Trial

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- During a California federal jury trial Monday over claims Novartis owes a Daiichi Sankyo subsidiary royalties for infringing its skin cancer patents, Novartis' patent damages expert criticized the unit's $47.2 million royalties estimate and testified that any royalties should be $1.89 million at most. James Malackowski of patent capital company Ocean Tomo LLC took the stand during the second week of an in-person jury trial that kicked off July 12 over Plexxikon Inc.'s claims that Novartis owes royalties for selling a skin cancer drug called Tafinlar that allegedly infringes two Plexxikon patents. Plexxikon's patents cover molecular compounds that use the same mechanism...

