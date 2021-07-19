Oklahoma Sues DOI For Coal Control On Tribal Lands

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma has hit the U.S. Department of the Interior with claims that the department is threatening the coal industry by illegally taking away the state's authority over coal mining on Muscogee (Creek) Nation lands, teeing up a major test of how the Supreme Court's landmark McGirt decision applies to state regulation. The state and Gov. Kevin Stitt filed a complaint Friday to challenge a May ruling by the DOI's Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, or OSMRE, which found that Oklahoma couldn't keep jurisdiction over surface coal mining on the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's lands following the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020...

