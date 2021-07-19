Garland's 'Historic' Leak Probe Memo Comes With Fine Print

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland's move Monday to sharply curtail the seizure of data from reporters drew praise as a major step forward for press freedom, but experts say the memo leaves some wiggle room for the government to snoop on sensitive news-gathering activities. Garland's directive, coming after revelations that former President Donald Trump's U.S. Department of Justice secretly obtained communications from reporters at major news outlets, bars federal prosecutors from using search warrants and subpoenas to obtain data from journalists engaged in news-gathering, with narrow exceptions. It does away with a previous policy of balancing national security interests with press freedom, a test that...

