Dutch High Court Reinstates $11.7M Award Against PDVSA

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of the Netherlands reinstated an $11.7 million award that was axed over fraud allegations and ruled that regardless of how the purchasing contract was obtained, the Petroleos de Venezuela SA subsidiary must pay for delivered goods. An International Chamber of Commerce tribunal awarded Texas-based supplier Wells Ultimate Service LLC $11.7 million after Bariven, a subsidiary of state-owned oil company PDVSA, did not pay Wells for two large motors used to drive drilling rigs. The Friday judgment, written in Dutch, was delivered by court Vice President Kees Streefkerk and reversed The Hague Court of Appeal's 2019 annulment while ordering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS