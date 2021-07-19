9th Circ. Backs DHS In Immigration Environmental Impact Row

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit nixed an appeal from conservationists and ranchers Monday, affirming that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was not required to put immigration policies through environmental review. The decision marked a second win for DHS against a self-described collection of environmentalists, ranchers and conservation groups represented by attorneys from conservative think tank the Claremont Institute and the Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for reduced immigration. Their position is that overpopulation is a leading cause of environmental degradation and immigration is the driving force behind population growth in the U.S., with DHS immigration policy inciting an ever-increasing number of...

