ITC Says Copper Pipes, Tubes From Vietnam Harming US Biz

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 12:26 PM EDT) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission panel has unanimously held that certain Vietnamese copper pipes and tubes that were sold in the U.S. at unfair prices were harming American businesses. Monday's 5-0 vote paves the way for the U.S. Department of Commerce to issue an 8.35% anti-dumping duty on seamless refined copper tubes and pipes — which are used in heating and refrigeration systems — from Vietnam. Both ITC and Commerce's International Trade Administration had been investigating the imports at the request of the American Copper Tube Coalition. In a petition, the trade group said that Vietnamese copper pipes were entering the...

