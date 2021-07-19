Tiffany & Co., Costco End Yearslong Trademark Dispute

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Tiffany & Co. and Costco Wholesale Corp. have agreed to drop their long-running fight over Costco's use of the word "Tiffany" to market diamond engagement rings. In a stipulation filed Monday in New York federal court, the parties agreed to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Costco of misleading consumers by putting "Tiffany" on store signs for diamond rings. The stipulation did not offer details on the terms of the companies' agreement, but an attorney for Costco told Law360 in an email that the parties have "amicably resolved their dispute." An attorney for Tiffany declined to comment on the case. Tiffany sued in...

