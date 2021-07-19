10th Circ. Revives 1 Claim In Gynecologist Assault Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday revived a woman's claim for negligence against a nurse in her suit alleging a gynecologist at a U.S. government-affiliated hospital in Wyoming sexually assaulted her, but said the rest of her claims fall under the government's sovereign immunity. The panel affirmed the dismissal with prejudice of seven out of eight claims by Tosha Blackburn and her husband, Josh, against the federal government over her alleged sexual assault by Dr. Paul Harnetty at the Community Health Center of Central Wyoming, saying they fall within an exception to the Federal Tort Claims Act's waiver of sovereign immunity. The husband...

