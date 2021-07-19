California Pot Dispensary Hit With TCPA Class Action

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A California cannabis dispensary was hit with a proposed class action in federal court Monday, accused of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending unsolicited text messages to thousands of people to promote business. The complaint alleges that City Compassionate Caregivers Inc. engaged in "aggressive unsolicited marketing" to promote its business. The plaintiff, Gabriella Pettibone, filed the suit in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California on behalf of herself and all who received unsolicited text messages or calls from the company within the last several years. She is seeking statutory damages and an injunction to halt the...

