Technicolor Insurers Dodge Defense Of Taiwan Class Suit

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Numerous primary and excess insurers for Technicolor USA Inc. are not responsible for covering $2.78 million in defense costs it incurred in a 2016 class action brought in Taiwan by former workers who claimed injuries following exposure to toxic chemicals, an Indiana state court judge ruled. Indiana Superior Court Judge Heather A. Welch found Monday that various endorsements and exclusions in most of the commercial general liability policies issued to Technicolor USA from 2000 to 2017 barred coverage. The reason, Judge Welch said, is that trial and appeals courts in Taiwan have found that the company was not liable for injuries to...

