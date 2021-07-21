Reinsurer Tells 2nd Circ. To Uphold Asbestos Coverage Win

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Swiss Reinsurance America Co. told the Second Circuit that a plumbing piping company named in various asbestos suits shouldn't get another shot at expanding its total insurance limit from $5 million to $10 million. In its brief to the appeals court on Monday, Swiss Re argued that the $5 million aggregate limit was clear in its policy from the mid-1980s with Familian Corp., a piping and supply distributor sued over products that were said to contain asbestos. The Connecticut federal court correctly found in 2018 that the language in the policy was unambiguous, Swiss Re argued, when it rejected arguments by...

