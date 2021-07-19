No Restitution For Autoworkers After Fiat Chrysler Guilty Plea

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge said Monday that Fiat Chrysler workers aren't entitled to restitution from the automaker after the company pled guilty to giving millions of dollars in illegal payments and gifts to senior United Auto Workers officials to curry favor during collective bargaining. U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman denied a request from approximately 230 current and former FCA US LLC workers — who are spearheading racketeering and other civil suits against the automaker — seeking to have the court grant them victim status and restitution in the government's criminal case against the company. FCA US is the North American...

